Must Read! Did you know Aamir Khan was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 ‘Darr’ movie, here is the BIG reason

MUMBAI: Yash Chopra’s 1993 psychological thriller Darr is one of the films responsible for establishing Shah Rukh Khan as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. But in some interesting events, Aamir Khan revealed the role was first offered to him.

In a past conversation, Aamir revealed why Yashji removed him from the 1993 film. And let us tell you, the condition he had was fulfilled in the Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna.

The Ghajini actor said, “Story mujhe behad pasand thi or role bhi mujhe pasand tha (I really liked the story and the role). Yash ji is definitely a very good director. I have done Parampara with him and I was also very keen to work with him.”

Aamir Khan then added that he lost out on starring in Darr because of one of his work principles. The Lagaan actor stated, “Lekin mera ek principle hai, aap ye principle kahein ya policy kahein, jab mein koi bhi film karta hun jismein two heroes ho, ya ek se zyada hero ho, toh mein director se request karta hun ki woh humein sath bitha ke kahani sunayein. Which I am not sure is right or wrong but mein yeh policy follow karta hun (I have a principle that whenever I do a film with more than one hero, I request the director to do a joint narration. I am not sure if this is wrong or right but I follow this policy).”

Aamir Khan then explained how Yash Chopra was not ready to do a joint narration. He said, “Toh iss case mein that was not possible (In this case, the joint narration was not possible), Yash ji did not feel that he should give a joint narration toh on that basis I was removed from the project.”

Post Aamir’s exit from the 1993 psychological thriller, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his shoes. Also starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, the Yash Chopra directorial grossed around ₹21.31 crore worldwide at that time.

Credit: koimoi/Hindustan Times