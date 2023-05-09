Must Read! Did you know Archana Joglekar who was the 90’s superstar and worked with Aamir Khan, Govinda; left the film industry after this shocking incident?

MUMBAI: Many well known and popular actors who once ruled the film industry have faded away into the shadows. These stars have quit the industry for a variety of reasons. Today we will talk about one such actress named Archana Joglekar who has worked with top actors like Aamir Khan and Govinda but decided to quit the industry, shocking everyone.

Archana, who belongs to a Marathi family is a trained Kathak dancer and a choreographer. She used to act in a lot of college plays but never took acting seriously. Once there was an ad for talent hunt in the newspaper, which Archana filled after permission from her parents. She won the first prize and was offered a role in a show thereafter, which the beautiful actress accepted immediately. The show was a hit and she appeared in various magazines and newspapers. From there many filmmakers started noticing her. She made her debut in the Odia film Suna Chadhe. She later appeared in films like Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki', 'Terrorist Terror' and 'Aag Se Khelenge' and in serials like Challenge, Karmabhoomi, Kissa Shanti Ka and Phoolwanti.

In 1997, when Archana was shooting for an Odia film in Odisha, a man attempted to assault her but she somehow managed to escape and filed a police complaint. The man was arrested and sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2010. However this incident had a devastating effect on Archana. At the peak of her career she got married, shifted to the US and opened a dance school in New Jersey.

Archana once said that she misses cinema terribly but hasn’t given up on her dancing. The actress in an interview revealed that she is now divorced and is focusing on her son.

