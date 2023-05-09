Must Read! Did you know Archana Joglekar who was the 90’s superstar and worked with Aamir Khan, Govinda; left the film industry after this shocking incident?

Archana, who belongs to a Marathi family is a trained Kathak dancer and a choreographer. She used to act in a lot of college plays but never took acting seriously.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 11:58
movie_image: 
Archana Joglekar

MUMBAI: Many well known and popular actors who once ruled the film industry have faded away into the shadows. These stars have quit the industry for a variety of reasons. Today we will talk about one such actress named Archana Joglekar who has worked with top actors like Aamir Khan and Govinda but decided to quit the industry, shocking everyone.

Also Read- What! When Rekha broke her silence on rumors of being married to Vinod Mehra

Archana, who belongs to a Marathi family is a trained Kathak dancer and a choreographer. She used to act in a lot of college plays but never took acting seriously. Once there was an ad for talent hunt in the newspaper, which Archana filled after permission from her parents. She won the first prize and was offered a role in a show thereafter, which the beautiful actress accepted immediately. The show was a hit and she appeared in various magazines and newspapers. From there many filmmakers started noticing her.  She made her debut in the Odia film Suna Chadhe. She later appeared in films like Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki', 'Terrorist Terror' and 'Aag Se Khelenge' and  in serials like Challenge, Karmabhoomi, Kissa Shanti Ka and Phoolwanti. 

Also Read- Anupam Kher talks about his character Dr. Khan in The Freelancer

In 1997, when Archana was shooting for an Odia film in Odisha, a man attempted to assault her but she somehow managed to escape and filed a police complaint. The man was arrested and sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2010. However this incident had a devastating effect on Archana. At the peak of her career she got married, shifted to the US and opened a dance school in New Jersey. 

Archana once said that she misses cinema terribly but hasn’t given up on her dancing. The actress in an interview revealed that she is now divorced and is focusing on her son.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Aatank hi Aatank Sansar Mardangi Archana Joglekar Billoo Badshah Khichadi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 11:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal aka Shikha of GHKKPM on working with Vaishali Thakker: My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable, it was an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap about two months ago. The show witnessed a generation...
EXCLUSIVE! Manoj Pahwa roped in for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Stardom?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Exclusive! Tribhanga and Bajirao Mastani star Tanvi Azmi roped in for Ott series Wakalatnama
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television,...
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jad Hadid reveals the scary experience of losing his daughter as she drowned in the pool says "She stopped breathing, her eyes were wide open and she had turned purple"
MUMBAI : Jad Hadid rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where his game was liked by the audience....
OMG! Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai completes 6 Years, Fans demand an #AshDeep reunion! Check out the reactions here!
MUMBAI: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan ready to go to the police station instead of Yashwant Rao
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Archana Joglekar
Must Read! Did you know Archana Joglekar who was the 90’s superstar and worked with Aamir Khan, Govinda; left the film industry after this shocking incident?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
Audience perspective! "We would love to see Sunny Deol in the Spy Universe" netizens demands as the actor patched up with Shah Rukh Khan
mentors
Wow! Check out top actors and their now-famous mentors/teachers
Nargis Fakhri
On Teachers' Day, Nargis Fakhri Celebrates Those Who Teach Resilience and Kindness to All
Rani Mukerji
Awsome! From Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, actors who played delightful teachers on-screen
Ayushmann
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 to enter the 100 Crore club soon
Kartik
Wow! This cute click of trio Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan creates quite a buzz, fans express their excitement