Must Read! Did you know Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher has acting running in her blood?

MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. But when it comes to box office, her luck has not been great. Her three Hindi films till now have hit the big screens, Mirzya, 8 A.M. Metro, and Ghoomer, and while her performance was praised in all of them, none of them did well at the box office.

Not many would know that acting runs in Saiyami’s blood. The actress is the granddaughter of late legendary actress Usha Kiran who had done some remarkable films like Daag, Patita, Baadbaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Bawarchi and others.

Also Read: OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls when her hand used to be tied up for over 10 hours while shooting Ghoomer, calls it “most exhausting and physically challenging”

Her father Adwait Kher has also been a model, and her mother, Uttara Mhatre Kher is a former Miss India. Not many would know that Saiyami is the niece of Tanvi Azmi.

Tanvi Azmi was Usha Kiran’s daughter. She was born as Saunhita Kher, but changed her name after she got married to Baba Azmi, Shabana Azmi’s brother. So, Tanvi is Saiyami’s bua, and the Mirziya actress calls Shabana Azmi, maasi.

In Ghoomer, Saiyami got a chance to share screen space with Shabana Azmi. The veteran actress played the role of her grandmother in the movie. So, Saiyami is surely surrounded by many talented people, and that can be one of the reasons, she is also so talented.

Also Read: OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls the time she was suggested to have a nose job done at the age of 18

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

