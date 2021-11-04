Must Read! Did you know Sonu Nigam’s wife Madhurima Nigam is a businesswoman?

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam has established himself as a successful singer. The ace singer has gifted innumerable melodious songs to Bollywood and music lovers. His voice has won over the hearts of the fans. He enjoys a huge fan following. He is also known for his handsome look and he has appeared as a hero in many music videos and films.

While Sonu Nigam always grabs eyeballs for his signing skills, he prefers to keep his private life away from the limelight. Sonu Nigam's wife Madhurima also prefers to stay away from the camera but when it comes to looks she is no less than a Bollywood diva. Read to know more about Madhurima Nigam.

No doubt Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They are also considered an ideal couple by many. Both Sonu and Madhurima like to keep their personal life away from the limelight but whenever Sonu goes to an award ceremony, Madhurima always accompanies him.

Their love story is just like a Bollywood film. According to reports, both of them met for the first time during an event and dated each other for about seven years before tying the knot. It is to be noted that there is an age gap of 15 years between Sonu Nigam and Madhurima. Sonu Nigam and Madhurima are proud parents of a baby boy Nevaan Nigam.

On the professional front, Madhurima Nigam is a businesswoman and she has her own couture brand 'Madhurima Nigam'.

