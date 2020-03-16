Must Read! “Directors who were not collaborating with me earlier are now offering scripts after the success of The Kashmir files” Darshan Kumar

MUMBAI : Darshan Kumar is one of the most loved actors we have in the acting industry, with his different characters in different movies the actor has been winning hearts. Recently the actor was immensely loved for his movie The Kashmir Files which gave him lots of love and videos of which we have seen all over the social media.

The actor went candid with the media in his recent media interaction and revealed that The Kashmir File is no doubt one of such experiences in his life that has given him a lot of love and appreciation from the fans. When he did the movie it was a mixed feeling for him because what he had gone through in terms of preparation to portray the pain of the Kashmiri pandits can never be spoken in words.

Darshan Kumar says that the movie had only 10% of what has happened in real life, he had to understand and feel the pain of Kashmiri Pandit. Darshan Kumar also said, now that he is one of the actor who have officially entered 250 crore club, earlier there were few filmmakers who were very sceptical to take him for any character, and now they are coming back to him with different scripts and this is because of the movie The Kashmir Files.

Darshan Kumar also reveals he has been easily typecast in the industry and there was a point where he was getting similar types of characters, but he always looked forward to doing different types of characters and has been rejecting similar roles.

No doubt what the actor did in the movie The Kashmir Files was commendable and we look forward to see some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actor Darshan Kumar and his breakthrough performance in the movie Kashmir files? Let us know in the comments section below.

