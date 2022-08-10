Must Read! “Disha aur Tiger ka patchup ho gaya hai kya?” Netizens on this latest video as Disha Patani gets clicked with Krishna Shroff

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her movies and characters but also with her hot looks and sizzling dance moves, also she has been the talk of the town for her relation with the actor Tiger Shroff and recently we have seen many news and reports which are floating all over the internet which was speaking about the breakup of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

And now this latest video is getting viral all over the internet where Disha Patani is getting clicked with the sister of Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff. Indeed the video has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and they have their set of assumptions and comments.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments, many people are expressing their happiness saying that is Disha Patani is back with Tiger Shroff and many people are asking whether breakup has happened or they have patch up, many people are trolling the actress Disha Patani for her dressing sense and calling ‘Chhoti bacchi ko kya please try to wear some mature dress’

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Disha Patani as she was clicked with Krishna Shroff, do let us know in the comment section below.

