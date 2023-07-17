Must Read! “Disha Patani ka career sankat mein hai”, netizens drop hilarious comments as Palak Tiwari posts some new clicks

MUMBAI: Actress Palak Tiwari has been the grabbing attention of the fans over the time her sizzling pictures. The actress, who made her acting debut with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan, has been treating the fans and audience with fashionable and sexy pictures. Audience never fail to express their love for the star.

Having said that, these latest pictures of actress Palak Tiwari are grabbing attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire. Indeed, she is looking extremely hot in these latest pictures. Many compare her with actress Disha Patani and also drop some hilarious comments on the post.

As we can see, many notice that Palak Tiwari is endorsing the same brand which Disha Patani used to. Here, they comment that 'Disha Patani ka career sankat mein hai'. They strongly believe there are many who can give a tough competition to Disha Patani now.

