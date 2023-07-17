Must Read! “Disha Patani ka career sankat mein hai”, netizens drop hilarious comments as Palak Tiwari posts some new clicks

Palak Tiwari drops some sizzling pictures which are grabbing attention of the fans. They compare her with actress Disha Patani and have some hilarious comments to make.
MUMBAI: Actress Palak Tiwari has been the grabbing attention of the fans over the time her sizzling pictures. The actress, who made her acting debut with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan, has been treating the fans and audience with fashionable and sexy pictures. Audience never fail to express their love for the star. 

Having said that, these latest pictures of actress Palak Tiwari are grabbing attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire. Indeed, she is looking extremely hot in these latest pictures. Many compare her with actress Disha Patani and also drop some hilarious comments on the post. 

Also read – (Finally! Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals the face of her child’s father and he is not Sebastien Laurent Michel)

As we can see, many

As we can see, many notice that Palak Tiwari is endorsing the same brand which Disha Patani used to. Here, they comment that 'Disha Patani ka career sankat mein hai'. They strongly believe there are many who can give a tough competition to Disha Patani now. 

What are your views on these comments from the side of the fans and audience for Palak Tiwari and on comparing her with Disha Patani? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

ALSO READ (Exclusive! Writer-director Neeraj Pathak reveals when Apne 2 will go on the floors)

