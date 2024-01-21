Must read! Do you know Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao related to Aditi Rao Hydari? Read on to know more here!

MUMBAI: In the entertainment industry, Kiran Rao is a well-known figure. Throughout time, this talented director made a name for herself in the male-dominated Hindi film industry. She was once wed to actor Aamir Khan, however the couple ended their happy marriage after 15 years of marriage. Kiran has a wonderful bond with Aamir and his family, even though they are apart.

Kiran Rao is a powerful lady who stood against numerous preconceptions. Many people are unaware that Kiran is connected to actress Aditi Rao Hydari and has royal ancestry. Let's explore more about Kiran and some amazing information about the director, who drew inspiration from famous visionaries such as Ritwik Ghatak and Satyajit Ray.

Kiran was raised in Kolkata after being born in Hyderabad in 1973 to Telugu-speaking parents. She attended Loreto House in Kolkata for her education. While Kiran moved to Mumbai to complete her studies, her parents migrated from Kolkata to Bengaluru in 1992. She received her diploma from Sophia College for Women in Food Science. Later on, she went on to the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi to earn a master's degree.

Kiran Rao began working as an RJ at All India Radio's midnight show after graduating from college. Kiran started helping advertisers for Rs. 10,000 a month since she had always aspired to be a director. Kiran began her Bollywood career working as ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's assistant in the movie Lagaan. She helped him with Swades as well.

She also served as Mira Nair's second assistant director on the beloved movie Monsoon Wedding. In addition, Kiran made an uncredited cameo in the 2001 blockbuster movie Dil Chahta Hai. In 2011, Kiran made her directorial debut in Bollywood with the film Dhobi Ghat, which she also wrote the script for. For movies like Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal, Secret Superstar, and Laal Singh Chaddha, Kiran became a producer.

Kiran was appointed chair of the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) in 2015. Kiran was a co-founder of the Paani Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving Maharashtra's water management, in 2016.

The first meeting between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao happened while filming Lagaan. During a retrospective interview, Aamir talked about his first meeting with Kiran, “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again.”

Aamir also mentioned in the same interview how happy he was to talk to Kiran, saying, “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in 2005. Kiran and Aamir were best friends before getting married, and they didn't start dating until 2004. They lived together for a full year before getting married. In 2011, Kiran and Aamir welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy following a pair of miscarriages.

In 2021, Kiran and Aamir announced their split in a joint statement following 15 years of marriage. They also disclosed that they co-parent Azad.Kiran has a close relationship with Aamir and his children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, even if they are not together.

Kiran Rao is proud to come from a royal family; from 1944 to 1971, her paternal grandfather, Janumpally Rameshwar Rao, held the title of Raja of Wanaparthy, a sizable estate under the Nizam of Hyderabad. Due to his founding of Orient Longman in 1968, he also had a significant impact on the Foreign Service. He assumed control of the publishing business located in the UK and had the primary stake until 1984.

The renowned director Kiran Rao has a unique bond with actress Aditi Rao Hydari, which is another fascinating truth about her. Aditi's maternal great-grandfather is J. Rameshwar Rao, Kiran's paternal grandfather. Aditi and Kiran are sisters and first cousins as a result. The two women share a strong friendship and frequently make time for one another.

