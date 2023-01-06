Must Read! Do you know this process is very important before sending movies to national awards?

Have a look at the important factor which needs to be fulfilled before sending a movie to the national awards
MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen some great movies have gotten brilliant response from the fans and audience upon their releases, indeed these movies have created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Also there are many movies which have won the national awards and are loved by the fans, many content creators and filmmakers believe what they have made and send their movies for the nominations of national awards.

Well having said that all these points, do you know not every movie can be sent to the national awards, yes you heard right, now a days we can many movies are releasing on OTT platforms and do you know these movies can’t be sent to national awards, to send movies to national awards the movie needs to have a theatrical release.  

Yes you heard right, if a movie is releasing on an OTT platform and the makers want to send it to national awards they need to re release his movie on big screens and that is the compulsion by the senior members of national awards. Otherwise movies which are released directly on big screens can be sent to national awards, the rule is for movies releasing on OTT.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

