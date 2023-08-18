Must Read! Do you know the education qualification of Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma?

Utkarsh Sharma is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2. We are sure everyone would like to know more about Utkarsh, so let us tell you that he is highly educated.
MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma played the role of young Jeete in the 2001 release Gadar. Now, after 22 years, when the sequel of the film has been released, he has once again reprised his role in Gadar 2. While of course everyone is praising Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for their performance as Tara and Sakina, we cannot ignore that Utkarsh has also left a strong mark with his performance in the movie.

Utkarsh’s first film as a lead was Genius which was released in 2018. The film was also directed by his father Anil Sharma, but it had received negative reviews, and failed to make a mark at the box office. However, with Gadar 2, Utkarsh is back with a bang.

We are sure everyone would like to know more about Utkarsh, so let us tell you that he is highly educated. The actor did his schooling in Jamnabai Narsee International School, and later moved overseas for higher education.

Utkarsh went to Chapman University USA and got Bachelors of Fine Arts in Production and Direction degree. He later studied Method acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Clearly, Utkarsh knew that he wanted to make a mark in the entertainment industry and that’s why, he decided to study the subjects that would help him in his career.

We are sure the actor’s fans are now excited to know about his next project.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

