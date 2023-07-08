Must Read! This doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput brings back nostalgia of the late actor

MUMBAI: Recently a video of Donim Ayaan, namely the doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput has been circulating on the internet. The creator can be seen making a video on the late actor’s song ‘jaaniye’ by Vishal Mishra and this has left netizens in a sense of nostalgia, and they are missing Sushant Singh Rajput.



People are loving the video as an act of showing their love towards Sushant . The actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara which was released on Disney + Hotstar after the actor’s surprising death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. This till date is one of the most shocking bollywood tragedies as no one anticipated the untimely demise of the amazing actor.

The video of Sushant’s doppelganger has made the internet relive and remember Sushant once again. There are a lot of speculations as well regarding the trending video of whether it is real or an AI and filters have been used to make the creator look like Sushant. Whatever might be the truth, the video has surely given the fans of Sushant a chance to remember and relive the actor’s memories. The actor was last seen on the big screens with the movie Chhichhore which was released in 2019 and was a big hit in the box office by grossing over 150 crores in the cinema.

The video has different perspectives of the audience and fans as some fans are disliking Donim for imitating Sushant and stating that he has used AI and is not real and faking it out for the content. On the other side there are people who are taking video as a moment to remember their favorite actor.

