Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer passes the Monday test; Sunny Deol’s film gets a good number

MUMBAI: Ayushman Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 got a good opening, and during its first weekend the film showed a huge jump and collected Rs. 40.71 crore in three days. Now, all eyes were on Monday, and the movie has passed the Monday test.

The film on its day four collected Rs. 5.42, taking the total to Rs. 46.13 crore. The film will enter the 50 crore club by today. Dream Girl 2 will get a good boost tomorrow due to the partial holiday (Raksha Bandhan), and if it continues to be stable, we can expect it to reach Rs. 60 crore by the end of this week.

Also Read: Woah! Gadar 2 to release on OTT in THIS time of the year

Dream Girl 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore and that’s something the movie has already collected during its first weekend. It is on the way to become a hit at the box office.

After four back-to-back flops, finally Ayushmann gets a hit.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 even on its day 18 has managed to get a good number. The film collected Rs. 4.60 crore on its third Monday, taking the till date total to Rs. 460.65 crore which is excellent. The movie is a blockbuster.

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has already crossed the lifetime collection of KGF 2 Hindi. Now, let’s wait and watch whether it will be able to surpass the box office collection of Baahubali 2 Hindi and Pathaan.

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur reveals she always likes to see THIS actor on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

