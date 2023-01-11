Must read! Esha Deol reacts when her meeting with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is tagged as 'reunion', here's what she says

MUMBAI: Esha Deol is loving the successful streak that the Deols have been enjoying in 2023 with Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and her film Ek Duaa receiving a National Film Award.

When Esha organised a special screening for half-brother Sunny’s film, the siblings got together for a photograph for the media and while for her, it just happened “organically”, the fans saw it as a reunion of the Deols. In a recent interview, Esha said that it was “very funny” to hear the word “reunion” as they like to remain “private” as a family.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood about the screening of Gadar 2, Esha said, “First of all, reunion is something I don’t understand. It’s very funny to hear that word. We are very private as a family and we’ve kept it that way and we are going to continue keeping it that way.”

She added, “This was a one off where it very organically happened and you all saw us in a picture which was really well received and the public got very overwhelmed so that was very sweet.”

Esha Deol was also asked about Dharmendra’s kiss with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that came as a surprise to the audience. “There’s no age limit to a kiss. Romance is forever,” she said.

But when asked as to how she reacted when her father told her about the scene, Esha said that she did not know about it beforehand. “I didn’t know. No one knew. That’s how papa is,” she said.

Dharmendra’s kids from his first wife Prakash Kaur – Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol – are very rarely photographed with their father’s kids from his second wife Hema Malini – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. So it was quite a surprise for the audience to see them come together for a film screening.

It was especially noteworthy for fans as Hema and her daughters were absent from Karan Deol’s wedding which took place in June. Recently, when Hema celebrated her 75th birthday, Sunny and Bobby were missing from the celebrations.

