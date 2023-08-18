Must read! Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra was against her joining Bollywood at one point of time

MUMBAI: Daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol began her acting career in 2002 with the romantic drama Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab Shivadasani and Sanjay Kapoor. The actress won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

Esha was seen in multiple other films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and No Entry among others before taking a break after her wedding with Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She returned to acting last year with Ajay Devgn-starrer web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year.

Now, in her recent interview with ETimes, the actress has shared that Dharmendra was initially reluctant about her joining Bollywood.

When she was asked if she faced any resistance from her father before starting her acting career, Esha said, "It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually."

Esha had earlier talked about Dharmendra's orthodox thought process in the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal several years back. "We are not allowed to go out that often. Mama’s there so we manage to go out for sports. We had to go for state level outside Bombay, he said no, I didn’t go. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwar kameez", she had said.

Before his marriage to Hema Malini in 1980, Dharmendra had tied the knot in 1954 with Prakash Kaur, with whom he shares four children, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol. Apart from Esha, Dharmendra also has another daughter with Hema named Ahana Deol.

