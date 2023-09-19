Must Read! Esha Deol spills the beans on why her mother Hema Malini is yet to make an acting comeback, Read on to know what she said

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Also Read-Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

The Deols have constantly been in the news for their latest releases Gadar 2 and Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The former starred Sunny Deol while the latter saw Dharmendra make his comeback to acting. Meanwhile Esha Deol’s maiden production Ek Duaa won a National Award. Now the actress is eager for her mother Hema Malini to make a comeback to films.

Speaking about it, Esha told a news portal, “I’ve been pushing my mother to make a comeback. I’ve been doing it forever! In fact, she too wants to do films again.” The Dhoom actress added, “She’s looking at some good roles and scripts. She’s the kind of person who says that only if something very good comes her way will she step out and go back in front of the camera. If anyone has something good for my mom, they should shoot her a call.”

Opening up about the work environment, Esha said, “We do discuss work because ours is a creative family. It’s so nice for us all to belong to the same profession. There’s a lot of takeaways and a lot of stuff you can talk about.’

Also Read-OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says

Speaking about making a comeback to films, Hema had earlier said, “I do not want to do a Negative role. I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role? I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do such roles, but I do not like doing them). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message.”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA



