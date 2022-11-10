Must Read! "Even Katrina Kaif couldn't save the movie", "looks like a forceful comedy", netizens expresses mixed reaction to the trailer of phone bhoot

Trailer of upcoming movie Phone Bhoot which has Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the leading role has been released and it is getting some mixed to positive reactions from the fans

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 13:19
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The fans were very excited for the trailer as the title itself is very unique and it promises to be something out of the box in Bollywood. Yesterday finally the trailer was out and it is getting some great response from the fans.

We won't be wrong in saying that the trailer has all the elements which are required for a perfect family entertainer and a great horror comedy. Indeed we are going to see actress Katrina Kaif in a never seen before avatar, it will be refreshing to see the pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which is no less than Bromance.

Having said all these points, fans are giving some mixed to negative reactions for the trailer, check out some of the comments coming from the side of the netizens.

ALSO READ – Superb! Amitabh Bachchan’s latest release ‘Goodbye’ reduces ticket prices on his 80th birthday

As we can see in these comments, netizens are expressing mixed reactions and they are saying that this time even Katrina Kaif fails to impress with her movie, also many people are saying that this movie looks like a combination of the movie Stree and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Whereas many are saying that the movie looks like a force full comedy.

What are your views on these comments for the trailer of the movie Phone Bhoot and how did you like the trailer, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Wow! Salim Khan shares how the 1973 film Zanjeer was a game changer for Birthday Boy Amitabh Bachchan

