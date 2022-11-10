Must Read! "Even Katrina Kaif couldn't save the movie", "looks like a forceful comedy"; say Netizens as they react to the trailer of Phone Bhoot

Trailer of upcoming movie Phone Bhoot which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the leading roles, has been released and it is getting some mixed to positive reactions from the fans. The film has generated a lot of buzz around town and the lead trio also Koffee With Karan 7 together as guests.

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The fans were very excited for the trailer as the title itself is very unique and it promises to be something out of the box in Bollywood. Yesterday, finally the trailer was out and it is getting some great response from the fans.

We won't be wrong in saying that the trailer has all the elements which are required for a perfect family entertainer and a great horror comedy. Indeed we are going to see actress Katrina Kaif in a never seen before avatar! It will be refreshing to see the bromance between new gen stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Having said all that, fans are giving some mixed to negative reactions to the trailer. Check out some of the comments coming from the side of the netizens.

As we can see in these comments, netizens are expressing mixed reactions and they are saying that this time even Katrina Kaif fails to impress with her movie, also many people are saying that this movie looks like a combination of the movie Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Whereas many are saying that the movie looks like a forced comedy.

What are your views on these comments for the trailer of the movie Phone Bhoot and how did you like the trailer? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

