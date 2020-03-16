Must Read! “Even we were surprised to see that seen in the climax scene of the trailer” Tara Sutaria on Ek Villain Returns trailer

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. No doubt one of the reasons the movie has been the talk of the town is because of the impact and the image which has been created by the prequel starring Ritesh Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading role.

We can currently see the team members of the movie Ek Villain Returns getting clicked all around the city as they are busy promoting the movie. We can see many pictures and posts all over social media where the team is travelling to different cities of the country and interacting with their fans.

Recently Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham were seen having a lovely chat during the Instagram live session which was started by Disha Patani, and the actors made some revelations during their live session.

As we all know during the end of the trailer we see a very suspicious scene between Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani which leaves the fans in a complete shock and they are curious to know what happens there, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani reveal that they were surprised themselves to see that scene in the trailer, they did not expect that seen to be in the trailer and they are really looking forward to sharing the movie and to see the reaction of the fans to that particular scene.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has addressed Varun Dhawan as the marketing Guru and revealed that he is one of the best people to market and promote the movie and giving the example, he revealed that he has marketed his movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo very well and the team should be giving him the marketing plans.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Tara Sutaria gets trolled for her latest public appearance; netizens say ‘kitna oil lagaya hai body pe’)

On the other hand, John Abraham who joins later in the live session is currently shooting in Glasgow. He revealed that one of his favourite songs is ‘Na Tere Bin’ and that song will be launched on 22nd July.

Also, we have seen Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor during the promotion of the movie and John Abraham is currently missing and we look forward to seeing John Abraham during the promotion of the movie and also look forward to seeing what the team has to offer with the movie Ek Villain Returns.

What are your views on the cast of the movie and this live session, do let us know in the comments section below.

The movie Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF)