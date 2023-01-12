Must read! "Is everything OK between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt" netizens reacts on this viral video

There is a video floating all over the internet where we see Neetu Kapoor holding hands of Ranbir Kapoor and not of Alia Bhatt, netizens have their set of reactions
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Indeed Kapoor family is one of the most talked about families in B town, over the time this family has been the subject of conversation for many and giving some major family goals, well indeed the pair of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved ones and now there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet where the fans were looked bit worried on the gesture of the actors 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As we see in the video the family were spotted around the city for an event, indeed Neetu Kapoor looking beautiful as ever along with Alia Bhatt and her actor son Ranbir Kapoor, if you see Neetu Kapoor held hands of Ranbir only and not of Alia Bhatt, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over and now they have their set of reactions 

As we see there comments many have noticed this action and saying this is really bad and feeling bad for actress Alia Bhatt as they are thinking she is been left out, also many commenting that Alia Bhatt always expressed her love for Ranbir but this is never the case with the actor. Also few said she should even hold hands of the actress Alia Bhatt.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens on this video of Kapoor family, do let us know in the comment section below. 

On the professional front movie Animal Starring Ranbir Kapoor has hit the big screens today and Alia Bhatt will be seen in an thriller titled Jigra.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

