Must read! Everything you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr. Faisu

Mr. Faisu is one of the famous Indian Tik-Tok stars as well as an actor, model, fashion blogger, and influencer. His real name is Faisal Shaikh, but he is renowned as Mr. Faisu.

MUMBAI: Mr. Faisu is one of the famous Indian Tik-Tok stars as well as an actor, model, fashion blogger, and influencer. His real name is Faisal Shaikh, but he is renowned as Mr. Faisu. He is a well-known personality on social media due to his engaging content. This social media superstar enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram handle and his fans always root for him. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with the audiences.

Faisal never fails to amuse his fans and regularly posts pictures and videos on his Instagram profile. He will be soon seen in India's biggest stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

As Faisal is all set to spread his charisma on TV screens, let's have a look at the lesser-known facts about his life.

Faisal Shaikh's full name is Shaikh Mohammad Mudassir Faisal.

He was born on 5th October 1994, in Dharavi, Mumbai. 

He completed his education from Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bandra, Mumbai. 

During his college days, he used to work as a salesman for his pocket money.

Mr. Faisu started making videos with his group members Hasnain Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Faiz Baloch and others, and their group was called 'Team 07'. In 2018, 'Team 07' uploaded their first music video on YouTube 'Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan'.

In 2019, Faisal was featured in many music videos including Viah Nai Karauna, Fruity Lagdi Hai, Kaali Meri Gadi, Nazar Na Lag Jaye.

He has received many awards for being the Best Social Media Influencer in India. 

He is a fitness freak and workouts daily in the gym for 2 hours. 

Faisal Shaikh has two sisters.

Faisal has a swanky collection of cars and bikes. He owns an Audi and has two bikes, KTM and Royal Enfield. 

For the unversed, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Faisal had recently said, “Ever since my fans got to know that I am doing the show, they are excited. They have all followed me through their phones, and now they are set to see me on TV. I am preparing myself for the show so that I have no regrets that I should have learnt a skill. I want to give my 100 percent in the Rohit Shetty hosted series.”

Latest Video