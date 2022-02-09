Must Read! Famous Bollywood celebrities who are not present on social media platforms

MUMBAI: Social media is like an addiction to some people be it Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Bollywood celebrities try to keep their fans hooked to them through their social media. Many actors of Bollywood are quite active on social media platforms where they keep updating their fans about them and day-to-day work. But there are a few famous Bollywood stars who chose to stay away from social media.

Check out the list of stars who are not there on any social media platforms

1)Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan had announced that he has decided to quit social media after his 56th birthday. The actor took to his social media account and said, Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretense. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) has created its official channel. So, future updates on me and my films can be found there...Lots of love,"

Also read: YAY! Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to COLLABORATE with each other after a gap of 7 years after PK

2)Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than two decades now. Although we have seen a few 90s actresses like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Sushmita Sen being so active on social media platforms, Rani decided to stay away from all these platforms.

3)Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor has never made any social media account to date and maintained the distance from all. However, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on her Instagram account in which he keeps appearing along with his kids.

4)Warina Hussain

Loveyatri fame actress Warina Hussain has made her exit from all the social media platforms. The actress took to her account where she shared the note about her exit. She wrote, Peace out reading somewhere that you don't have to announce your departure because this isn't an airport but I will do so for my friends and fans who love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love.

5)Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is the only actor of this generation who is not there on social media platforms. Thou he is doesn’t have his official account, there has been speculation of him being on social media with some different name. On one of the talk shows, Alia Bhatt had also confirmed Ranbir’s presence on the social media platforms with some unknown name.

6)Rekha

Actors from her era like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini are very active on social media, but Rekha decided to stay away from all these platforms.

In today’s time when social media have become so important to be in the limelight, these Bollywood celebrities have decided to stay away from it. What’s your take on these celebrities? Do let us know in the comment section.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read:Rani Mukerji: Amazed by talented newcomers joining the industry