Must read! From a fanboy of SRK to sharing the screen, actor Vicky Kaushal has came a long way

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Dunki that has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current talk the town the movie which also has Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani along with Taapsee Pannu with the superstar is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who has earlier given some Masterpieces like 3 Idiot, PK, SAnju, and Munna Bhai.

The movie Dunki has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and after the blockbuster response of the movies like Pathaan and Jawan the fans are now looking forward to the movie Dunki which is the next potential blockbuster of the superstar Shahrukh Khan.

We have seen the trailer and the songs of the movie Dunki that is already getting some amazing response from the fans and audience and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release date of the movie. Right from the trailer another name that has grabbed the attention of the fans is of the actor Vicky Kaushal.

There are many theories floating all over the internet with regards to the character of the actor Vicky Kaushal, but now we have come across this childhood picture of the actor Vicky Kaushal where he was seen living his fan moment as he met superstar SRK back then.

This picture of Vicky Kaushal from his childhood is getting viral all over the internet and indeed from living his fan moment in this picture to sharing screen space with the superstar Shahrukh Khan, the actor Vicky Kaushal has come a long way.

From a fan to a co star, it has been a beautiful journey of the actor Vicky Kaushal and definitely his character is going to have a beautiful surprise as per the buzz because it was the beauty of the director Rajkumar Hirani that the character Kamli which was played by Vicky Kaushal from the movie Sanju has got lot of love from the fans and till today it is one of the most loved characters.

It will be a treat to see this combination of Rajkumar Hirani and Vicky Kaushal once again after the movie Sanju, what are your views on the movie Dunki and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

