Must read! Fans praise Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana for this gesture, say "Bhagwan aise bete har maa baap ko de"

This gesture of Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana is grabbing attention of the fans all over the internet. They are showering all the love for the actors.
MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana are indeed two of the most loved actors we have in the Indian film industry. The two brothers has never failed to give brother goals. Recently, there was an unfortunate situation in their life where they lost their father.

 

 

Now, the two were spotted around the city along with their mother and this video is getting viral all over the internet. Here, they were seen walking with their mother, holding her hand. Well, this gesture of the actors has grabbed attention of the fans and they are showering all the love and lots of blessings towards them.

As we can see in the above comments, many comment that this is the most fortunate a mother can be where her both sons are by her sides, holding each hand. It is the most beautiful and satisfying scene to watch. Netizens also pray for every mother to have sons like them. 

Indeed, this is one of the sweetest video we have seen on internet today. What are your views on this video? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

