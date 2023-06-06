Must read! Fans praises Aparshakti Khurana and Aayushman Khurana for this gesture, says "Bhagwan Aise bete har maa baap ko de"

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushman Khurana are indeed two of the most loved actors we have and Indian industry, these two brothers has never fail to give some brother goals, recently there was an unfortunate situation in their life where they have lost their father.

And now these two were spotted around the city along with their mom and this video is getting viral all over the internet, where they were walking with their mom holding her hand, well this gesture of the actors has grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love and lot of blessings towards them.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that, what a mother needs more than this, two of her son holding her hand that’s the beautiful thing, whereas many people are saying God should give such sons to every mother.

Indeed this is one of the sweetest video we have seen on internet today, what are your views on this video, do let us know in the comment section below.

