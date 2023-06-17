Must Read! Fans shower love on Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol, comment that they are ‘made for each other’

MUMBAI: As we all know, son of Sunny Deol, Karan Deol is all set to tie a knot with his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Well, this news has been grabbing the attention of the fans since quite long time now and recently, the family were spotted enjoying the sangeet ceremony of the soon-to-be groom, Karan Deol.

There are many pictures and videos floating all over the internet from Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony and we can see the entire Deol family looking as dashing as possible for the special occasion.

But, one member who grabbed eyeballs was Bobby Deol, who was clicked along with his wife Tanya Deol. Tanya is less to be seen on social media and her presence created quite a buzz.

ALSO READ –Trolled! Sunny Deol comes for son Karan Deol’s sangeet in Tara Singh’s avatar, dances on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; netizens say, “Apne bete ki shaadi mein film ka promotion”

Bobby and Tanya Deol indeed looked very beautiful together. Fans cannot keep calm and are showering all the love for this beautiful couple. Many comment that they are made for each other and they would love to see more of this couple in the coming days.

What are your views on this beautiful couple? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Wah! Uncle Bobby Deol mesmerizes audience dancing to ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ with wife Tanya at the sangeet