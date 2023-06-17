Must Read! Fans showers love for Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol, saying ‘made for each other’

MUMBAI: As we all know son of Sunny Deol, Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya, well this news has been grabbing the attention of the fans from quite long time now and recently the family had the sangeet ceremony for soon to be groom Karan Deol.

There are many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the sangeet ceremony of Karan Deol and we can see the entire Deol family looking as dashing as possible for the special occasion.

But having one name which has grab the attention of the fans was Bobby Deol who was clicked along with his wife Tanya Deol, as we all know the wife of the actor Bobby Deol is less to be seen on social media and they both are clicked at very less occasion

Bobby Deol was clicked along with his wife Tanya Deol and indeed they both were looking very beautiful together, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for this beautiful couple. Many people are saying they are made for each other and they would love to see more of this couple in the coming days

