Must Read! From Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar to Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Big Bollywood Weddings line up for 2022!

MUMBAI: Its Wedding Season in the Showbiz world. From Grand reception to simple Ceremonies, glittery lehengas to stylish kurtas. The stars have picked out their entourages for their Weddings.

1. Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are getting married soon. The wedding will take place on February 21, and Javed Akhtar, Farhan's father recently confirmed the wedding will take place in an interview with ETimes. "Yes, the wedding is taking place," he said. The rest, Shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the wedding preparations), is handled by the wedding planners." The wedding will be a very simple affair,' according to the writer, and the invitations have yet to be sent out.

2. Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor:

The wedding of Ranbir and Alia has been the subject of numerous reports. It is expected that they will marry this year. During an interview with Rajeev Masand in 2020, Ranbir revealed his marriage plans. "It would've been sealed had the pandemic not struck our lives," he said. I'm not going to say anything because I don't want to jinx it. I want to achieve that goal as soon as possible in my life."

3. Vikrant Massey- Sheetal Thakur :

Later this year, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur will tie the knot. The actor will marry once the filming of his film Gaslight, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, is completed. "As soon as he finishes his shoot, he will get married this year," a source told the portal.

4. Richa Chadda - Ali Fazal:

The wedding of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was supposed to take place last year, but it was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. According to recent reports, the two actors are set to marry next month. "Arey bhailog, ek montage iss saari speculation ka banega," Ali tweeted in response to the reports. 2 saal se bunty - babli ke peechhe lagi polis shaadi Khunnas mein bollywood ki shaadi karaadaali aadhi. Dono pakad na aaye, on the other hand. But why is that? jk. #karaakarheerahenge Which is nice, but let us get on with our business.

5. Malaika Arora - Arjun Kapoor :

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a couple of years now. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot this year. However, no confirmation has yet been received from them.

Well, it seems like it's going to be ringing wedding bells for Bollywood for a while!

