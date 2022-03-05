Must read! Federation of Indian Pilots unhappy about unrealistic portrayal of pilots in Runway 34

Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by himself under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, stars Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh with Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh playing pivotal roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 19:08
movie_image: 
Must read! Federation of Indian Pilots unhappy about unrealistic portrayal of pilots in Runway 34

MUMBAI: Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by himself under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, stars Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh with Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh playing pivotal roles. It might be doing well at the box office due to it’s intriguing storyline. However, the aviation thriller, has been upsetting Federation of Indian Pilots due to it’s unrealistic portrayal of the pilots and the incidents.

The aviation training institute recently released a statement on the same, which read, “Recently, a Hindi movie has been released with the title "Runway 34". The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of nervous fliers”.

The statement also added, “While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who perform thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare”.

On a closing note, it read, "It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behavior and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abide by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large."

The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and had to be diverted to Trivandrum International Airport.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

Federation of Indian Pilots Ajay Devgn Runway 34 Amitabh Bachchan Rakul Preet Singh Boman Irani Angira Dhar Aakanksha Singh Entertainment Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 19:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
So Hot! PV Sindhu looks WOW in black Lehenga; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Garud in the sun’s flames
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’.Garud is a mythological...
Here’s how Rakshanda Khan’s daughter Enaya is following in her footsteps
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na has kept the audience at the edge of their seats since its launch...
Oh No! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi feels the pain of leg day; Paras Kalnawat aka Samar shares the video
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
MUMBAI: Nargis’ beauty and acting skills are still a topic of discussion. The legendary actor wowed everyone. She put...
Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi talk about their new journey on television
MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are a much-loved couple of television. These days, they are busy with their...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
Latest Video