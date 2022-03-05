Must read! Federation of Indian Pilots unhappy about unrealistic portrayal of pilots in Runway 34

MUMBAI: Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by himself under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, stars Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh with Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh playing pivotal roles. It might be doing well at the box office due to it’s intriguing storyline. However, the aviation thriller, has been upsetting Federation of Indian Pilots due to it’s unrealistic portrayal of the pilots and the incidents.

The aviation training institute recently released a statement on the same, which read, “Recently, a Hindi movie has been released with the title "Runway 34". The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of nervous fliers”.

The statement also added, “While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who perform thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare”.

On a closing note, it read, "It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behavior and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abide by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large."

The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and had to be diverted to Trivandrum International Airport.

