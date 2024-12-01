Must Read! ”Feels like a Shehnai” Aamir Khan reacts on his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

Have a look at the first reaction of Aamir Khan on his daughter Ira Khan getting married.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is grabbing the attention and making headlines because of the wedding ceremony of his daughter Ira Khan. Ira Khan got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Initially, the two exchange vows in the ceremony which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the groom in a complete casual avatar, the pictures of which were getting viral all over internet. After that, we have seen the couple tying a knot at the intimate wedding ceremony at Udaipur.

Indeed, the pictures were getting loved by the fans and audience and we can see the family members of the bride and the groom looking extremely happy and emotional at the same time during the entire wedding festivities. Now having said that, there is a video of the actor Aamir Khan, father of Ira Khan, going viral all over the internet on his feelings at his daughter Iran Khan’s wedding.

Also read- Stunning! Ira Khan's wedding extravaganza: From the Stunning wedding dress to Nupur Shikhare's 'Running' baarat

The actor said, he is feeling like a Shehnai because when we listen to the music of the Shehnai we get the feeling of happiness and emotion at the same time, so he is exactly feeling the same at the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan.

Indeed this is the perfect feeling and emotion of any father whose daughter is getting married, what are your views on this video of the actor Aamir Khan and how do you like the pair of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Really! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare trolled for having a Christian wedding, “Ek dharm follow krlo”

