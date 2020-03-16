Must read! A few movies that did not work in my favour, but I am positive and looking forward to good work: Maniesh Paul

MUMBAI: No doubt actor and host Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented personalities we have in the industry. We have seen his hosting contributions and acting performances, which have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans. Maniesh Paul is now all set to be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer Dharma Production movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo.

In a recent media interaction, Maniesh Paul spoke in detail about collaborating with the cast of the movie and on facing downfalls in his career initially.

On being a part of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul said that when he got a call from Raj Mehta, the director, and Karan Johar for the movie, he did not even listen to the script. He just said yes for the project because it was a very big opportunity for him. Gradually, he came to know that not only his character but every character in the movie is written so beautifully that it will be definitely loved by fans. Maniesh also revealed that maximum of his scenes are with Varun Dhawan and fans will get to see bromance on screen. The captain of the ship, Raj Mehta, has given him the liberty for improvisation, so he has come up with his best in every scene.

Maniesh Paul also adds that hosting has helped him a lot in terms of improvisation and enhancing the scenes.

Talking about the shooting experience, Maniesh Paul revealed that it was beyond his expectations. They all bonded very well on the set. Anil Kapoor has given him some beautiful guidance throughout movie. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is never insecure about which actor gets which part. Maniesh Paul also says that every actor has worked for the totality of the movie and he really cannot believe that he is sharing screen space with such amazing people whom he used to admire during his childhood.

About things not working in his favour initially, Maniesh Paul revealed that he was just waiting for a chance. A few projects did not work in his favour, but he is positive and is hungry for good characters and scripts.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Maniesh Paul in his projects, and we look forward to see what he has to offer in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th June.

How excited are you to see the actor in the movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

