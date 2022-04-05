MUST READ! Fidaa fame Sai Pallavi to get married soon?

MUMBAI: Sai Pallavi has become one of the most sought after female leads in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema. The talented lady is known for hit films like Premam and Fidaa.

The actress was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy. The film wasn’t that big a success at the box office but her performance in the movie was praised by critics and fans. Now, ahead of the release of her upcoming Telugu film Viraata Parvam, some rumours have surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi will soon get married after the release of Viraata Parvam, which also stars actor Rana Daggubati. The film has been directed by Venu Udugula. The rumour surrounding her impending wedding also stems from the fact that Sai hasn’t signed any film after Viraata Parvam. This has prompted social media users to speculate that Sai might be planning something big and adjusting her schedule to tie the knot soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor about her marriage.

Previously, Sai Pallavi opened up about her marriage plans and left the fans disappointed. Sharing her thoughts, Sai said that post getting married, she will have to leave her parents and move with her husband. She then added that she did not want to move away from her parents and would rather prefer to stay and take care of them.

Keep reading this space for more updates.



