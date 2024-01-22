Must read! Fighter: CBFC directs filmmakers to replace 'Sexually Explicit Scenes' in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie with ‘Suitable Shots’

MUMBAI: Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter has created a huge buzz among the audience since its trailer was released. The release of Fighter is coming up soon, featuring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, among others; directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is slated to release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

The Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, requested that the film's makers make four changes before Fighter was released. As per a popular news portal, "Firstly, the anti-smoking static message was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. Secondly, an abusive word was muted or replaced in two dialogues, one at 53 minutes and the other at 1 hour and 18 minutes."

Additionally, CBFC requested that used to replace ‘sexually suggested visuals’ with ‘suitable shots’. "Lastly, 25 seconds of the audio in a TV news visual scene was removed and replaced with 23 seconds of audio," according to the reports. Fighter has a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes, yet the censor certificate states that it is 166 minutes.

In the meantime, Fighter is hailed as India's first aerial action movie. The Indian Air Force serves as the backdrop for it. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have already impressed the fans with their sizzling chemistry and the film is set to release grandly in worldwide cinemas in 2D and IMAX 3D formats, and it promises a big screen experience like never before seen.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter blends heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor.Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Karan Singh Grover are also in the film.

