Must read! Fighter: Sanjeeda Shaikh shares insight on acting alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was ‘Not difficult’; Here’s WHY!

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh, a well-known actress, is getting praise for her role in the Siddharth Anand-directed film Fighter. In the film, the actress portrayed Saachi Gill and acted alongside Sartaj Gill, played by Karan Singh Grover.

Renowned for her excellent acting skills and charming on-screen persona, the actress recently discussed her screen time experiences alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the movie.

Sanjeeda Shaikh recently discussed how she earned a role in Fighter in an interview with a popular news portal. The actress revealed that while preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next online series Heeramandi, she was cast in Fighter. She revealed that during their training session, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave her advice to show her feelings with her eyes. Sanjeeda thinks this had a big effect on how she performed in Fighter.

In her chat with the forum, Sanjeeda shared details of her experiences collaborating with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. She said that it was easy to perform with them, especially when she gazed into their eyes. Deepika has captivating eyes, and Sanjeeda couldn't help but say, "She has beautiful eyes." She also stressed how much easier it was to accomplish their greatest acting and how having co-actors with expressive eyes improved the entire performance.

On January 25, 2024, Siddharth Anand's film Fighter was released in theaters. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in essential roles, centers on the Indian Air Force and their successful airstrike on Balakot as retaliation for an attack on Pulwama that claimed the lives of over 70 CRPF jawans.

The film also depicts the outcome of a rival hostage of two Indian Air Force pilots. In Fighter, Anil is playing Rocky, Deepika plays Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan plays Shamsher Pathaniya, aka Patty.

Sanjeeda Shaikh will soon be featured in the eight-episode web series Heeramandi, directed by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The online series also has Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha in important parts, in addition to Sanjeeda.

Credits - Pinkvilla