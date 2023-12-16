Must read! Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Amitabh Bachchan was NERVOUS on the first day of a movie's production; Says ‘Amitji was murmuring to himself’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh revealed that renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan was "nervous." Amitabh was murmuring to himself and was unaware that his microphone was on, according to Sujoy. The director also disclosed that his biggest risk was making the Vidya Balan movie Kahaani, adding that no one offered him money to make the movie.

Sujoy stated on Netflix's The Director's Roundtable, “First days of shoot are the most scariest days and you have no clue what your doing and we used to shi*t bricks right. One day we were shooting and it was the first day of the film and sir was on set and he was giving his first shot and his mic was on. And Amitji was murmuring to himself, ‘Yar yeh pehla din hai, kitna saal hogaya abhi bhi mujhe itna nervous lagta hai (It’s the first day, and even after so many years, I still feel so nervous).’ So we realised we are not the only one.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy have worked together on movies like Te3n, Aladin, and Badla.

Regarding taking risks, Sujoy Ghosh responded, “I think the biggest thing for me was Kahaani. Everybody kind off dissuaded me at that time. ‘Pregnant woman running away in Calcutta? What were you thinking?’ And I think that probably was the biggest step of my career, especially coming out of two mega flops and embarking to such an extent that nobody believed in the film. Nobody gave me money to make the film. But that was good. That’s the biggest risk I ever took.”

Recently, Sujoy directed the movie Jaane Jaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat play the key characters in the movie.

