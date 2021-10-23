Must Read! Find out how much Bhojpuri actresses charge for a film

MUMBAI: The Bhojpuri industry has some talented actresses who are winning hearts with their performances. Read to know how much Bhojpuri actresses charge per film.

Aamrapali Dubey: Aamrapali is a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema. She has been in the industry for the last seven years and her pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirahua is the most popular. According to media reports, the actress charges 25 to 30 lakh rupees for a film.

Akshara Singh: Akshara is also quite popular for her acting prowess. According to media reports, Akshara Singh takes 15 to 20 lakh rupees for a film.

Anjana Singh: The actress has also earned a name for herself in the Bhojpuri industry and she continues to shine even today. Anjana earns a lot of money from films. According to media reports, the actress charges 10 to 15 lakh rupees for a film.

Pakhi Hegde: She is one of the famous actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. Recently, her song with Khesari Lal Yadav had also gone viral. According to media reports, she charges 10 to 12 lakh rupees for a film.

Rani Chatterjee: She is one of the most highest-paid actresses. If media reports are to be believed she takes 20 to 25 lakhs for a film.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA