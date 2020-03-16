Must Read! Find out how much these top Bollywood actresses got paid for their first modelling assignments

There are many actresses who started their careers with modeling. Let us check out how much some of the most popular actresses got paid for their first modelling assignments.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 08:44
movie_image: 
Must Read! Find out how much these top Bollywood actresses got paid for their first modelling assignments

MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for glitz and glamour. To survive here, one has to work really hard. The industry has witnessed the growth of many divas who are now successful. 

There are many actresses who started their careers with modeling. Let us check out how much some of the most popular actresses got paid for their first modelling assignments. 

ALSO READ:Oops! Ranveer Singh once revealed how negative articles against ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma annoyed him

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The actress who ruled at Cannes 2022 has been making headlines due to old modelling pictures going viral and the diva looks completely different from what she does today. While her pictures are grabbing a lot of attention, many are surprised to know that she was paid rupees 1500 in 1992 for her first modelling assignment. 

Deepika Padukone: The hottie who belonged to Bangalore came to Mumbai to try her luck as an actress and she started as a model. In one of her interviews, Deepika had reportedly revealed that she was paid rupees 2000 for her first project. 

Priyanka Chopra: The lady is ruling and how. The actress was paid only 5000 rupees for her first assignment and that first salary was damn special for the international diva and it is reported that she never spent that money and still has it with her. 

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma's net worth is more than 1 crore today, but she got paid only rupees 4000 when she started her career as a model. 

Bipasha Basu: The diva’s journey is every bit inspirational. The actress started her career at a very young age as a model and earned a lot of fame. In the initial days of her career as a model, she was hardly paid around 1000 to 1500 for her each assignment. 

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Amazing! This is what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to say when she received flak for her 'purple lips'

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra Anushka Sharma Bipasha Basu Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 08:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet: Jealousy! Meet Ahlawat tricks Meet Hooda to keep her away from Man
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Akriti to catch AnuGun red-handed, feels betrayed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
MUMBAI : Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting...
Kaamna: Anurag is provoked by Vaibhav, causes Yatho's accident
MUMBAI:  Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
'I must be doing something right', says Deepika about her Cannes sojourn
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview...
Kundali Bhagya: Awesome! Preeta and Karan to confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
rahul
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
Latest Video