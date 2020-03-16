Must Read! Find out how much these top Bollywood actresses got paid for their first modelling assignments

MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for glitz and glamour. To survive here, one has to work really hard. The industry has witnessed the growth of many divas who are now successful.

There are many actresses who started their careers with modeling. Let us check out how much some of the most popular actresses got paid for their first modelling assignments.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The actress who ruled at Cannes 2022 has been making headlines due to old modelling pictures going viral and the diva looks completely different from what she does today. While her pictures are grabbing a lot of attention, many are surprised to know that she was paid rupees 1500 in 1992 for her first modelling assignment.

Deepika Padukone: The hottie who belonged to Bangalore came to Mumbai to try her luck as an actress and she started as a model. In one of her interviews, Deepika had reportedly revealed that she was paid rupees 2000 for her first project.

Priyanka Chopra: The lady is ruling and how. The actress was paid only 5000 rupees for her first assignment and that first salary was damn special for the international diva and it is reported that she never spent that money and still has it with her.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma's net worth is more than 1 crore today, but she got paid only rupees 4000 when she started her career as a model.

Bipasha Basu: The diva’s journey is every bit inspirational. The actress started her career at a very young age as a model and earned a lot of fame. In the initial days of her career as a model, she was hardly paid around 1000 to 1500 for her each assignment.

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE