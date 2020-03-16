Must Read! Find out what actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt said about the boycott Bollywood trend

Bollywood movies enjoy a huge fan following. The industry comes up with a variety of films to entertain the viewers. However, off late Bollywood movies are getting boycotted even before they are released.

 

MUMBAI: Bollywood movies enjoy a huge fan following. The industry comes up with a variety of films to entertain the viewers.

However, off late Bollywood movies are getting boycotted even before they are released. It seems people have moved from nepotism to Boycotting movies now. Talking about the latest #BoycottBollywood fad, a few actors have opened up about the issue, and here's what they have said.

Akshay Kumar: The actor pointed out how everyone just wants to give opinions but soon it will affect the economy of India. “People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry. Abhi kya ho gaya hai, sabko apna apna kuch bolna hai. Ek film banti hai bohot saare paiso aur mehnat se and koi bhi industry ho (Everybody has a opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hardwork into it), it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realise this soon,” he said.

Alia Bhatt: Her movie Darlings was a part of the boycott trend too. But she isn't afraid of it as she is not afraid to make mistakes and learn from them. She said, “We need to cancel ‘cancel culture’. We need to boycott the boycotts.”

Vijay Varma: The actor was recently seen in Darlings. He shared how cancel culture is scary and we need to evolve from it. “It can scare you. It has just gone a bit overboard now. I feel something that you said 10 years ago could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. I feel you cannot be cancelled for something like that.”

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Latest Video