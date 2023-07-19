Must Read! First look of Prabhas from Project K unveiled; Actor’s fans can’t stop praising it, but netizens say, “Fan made posters are much better than this”

MUMBAI : Yesterday, the makers of Project K had unveiled the first-look poster of Deepika Padukone. The actress's look received a mixed response as netizens felt that the makers have only shown her face in close-up and there’s nothing great in it. Some also felt that her look is copied from Dune.

Now, today, the makers have shared the first look poster of Prabhas. The actor is seen wearing an iron suit, has long hair and a beard, and also has a man-bun.

Prabhas’ fans simply can’t stop praising the first-look poster, but there are netizens who are disappointed with it and they are stating the fan-made posters are better than this one.

A netizen tweeted, “Prabhas movies are all show no go. with #Adipurush they used Imax cameras & motion capture as a tool to promote(I'd say lies to increase buzz) & now comic con with this cheaply edited poster. fans make better posters than these professionals.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Even fan made edits look better than this.”

One more netizen tweeted, “They are making us wait for such garbage? Something is off with this pic.” Check out the tweets below…



What do you have to say about Prabhas’ first look from Project K? Let us know in the comments below…

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is the first Indian film to have a showcase at San Diego Comic-Con. The event is going to take place tomorrow, and reportedly, the makers will show a glimpse of the film there and also announce the official title of the movie. According to reports, the movie is titled Kaalchakra. Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan will be attending the San Diego Comic-Con event.

Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024. However, there have been reports that the movie will get postponed.

