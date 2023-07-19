Must Read! First look of Prabhas from Project K unveiled; Actor’s fans can’t stop praising it, but netizens say, “Fan made posters are much better than this”

The makers of Project K have unveiled the first-look poster of Prabhas. The actor’s poster is getting a mixed response. Read on to know more…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 16:38
movie_image: 
Project K Prabhas

MUMBAI : Yesterday, the makers of Project K had unveiled the first-look poster of Deepika Padukone. The actress's look received a mixed response as netizens felt that the makers have only shown her face in close-up and there’s nothing great in it. Some also felt that her look is copied from Dune.

Now, today, the makers have shared the first look poster of Prabhas. The actor is seen wearing an iron suit, has long hair and a beard, and also has a man-bun.

Prabhas’ fans simply can’t stop praising the first-look poster, but there are netizens who are disappointed with it and they are stating the fan-made posters are better than this one.

A netizen tweeted, “Prabhas movies are all show no go. with #Adipurush they used Imax cameras & motion capture as a tool to promote(I'd say lies to increase buzz) & now comic con with this cheaply edited poster. fans make better posters than these professionals.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Even fan made edits look better than this.”

One more netizen tweeted, “They are making us wait for such garbage? Something is off with this pic.” Check out the tweets below…


What do you have to say about Prabhas’ first look from Project K? Let us know in the comments below…

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is the first Indian film to have a showcase at San Diego Comic-Con. The event is going to take place tomorrow, and reportedly, the makers will show a glimpse of the film there and also announce the official title of the movie. According to reports, the movie is titled Kaalchakra. Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan will be attending the San Diego Comic-Con event.

Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024. However, there have been reports that the movie will get postponed.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Project K Prabhas Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan Kamal Haasan Nag Ashwin Adipurush Kaalchakra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 16:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Take a look at how Bigg Boss OTT season 2 wild card contestant Dhruv Rathee fell in trouble while accusing Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT is running successfully in full swing and in a surprising turn of events the show has welcomed...
OH NO! Gashmeer Mahajani gives a befitting reply to trolls says “Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right”
MUMBAI : Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus...
WOW! Fans get emotional over Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik's love story starting on Pandya Store, and bombard Twitter with sentimental reactions!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Shocking! Throwback to the time Ranveer Singh opted out of Padmaavat and Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Alauddin Khilji
MUMBAI : Padmaavat has to be one of the most controversial movies made in Bollywood in the post 2015 era. Sanjay Leela...
Must Read! First look of Prabhas from Project K unveiled; Actor’s fans can’t stop praising it, but netizens say, “Fan made posters are much better than this”
MUMBAI : Yesterday, the makers of Project K had unveiled the first-look poster of Deepika Padukone. The actress's look...
Faltu: Empowerment! Charan gives strength to Faltu, the latter to fight back
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Throwback to the time Ranveer Singh opted out of Padmaavat and Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Alauddin Khilji
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Throwback to the time Ranveer Singh opted out of Padmaavat and Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Alauddin Khilji
RAJ KUNDRA
Woah! Raj Kundra to act in the film based on his experience in Arthur Road Jail
Janhvi Kapoor
WOAH! Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a shimmery outfit; but here’s why netizens are trolling her
Pervien Dastur Irani
WOAH! Pervien Dastur Irani reveals THIS filmmaker told her she will never become a heroine after Maine Pyar Kiya
Siddharth Malhotra
Wow! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off from city as the latter's birthday week begins
Ananya Panday
Wow! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted in Doha after an eventful vacation in Portugal; are the two actors dating?