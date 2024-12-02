Must Read! First Tiger Nageswara Rao and now Eagle, what can be the reason of Ravi Teja's movies are falling flat in North

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in today's time is Ravi Teja, the actor who is also known as the mass maharaja coming from the south industry has been delivering some great projects across languages and getting all the love from the fans and audience.

No doubt he is one such South actor who is known not only at the regional level but also at the Pan India level especially in the north for his movies, with his movies, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans also the fans from North looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actor. Having said that, the actor is currently winning the hearts of the audience with his movie Eagle which is getting some fantastic response from the fans in the south but unfortunately the movie is not doing well in the North.

Before the movie Eagle, the movie Tiger Nageswara Rao which was very well accepted by the fans in the south, had underperform in the north, very less people knew that the movie of the actor was coming, but who ever saw the movie loved the actor and the movie, no doubt the fans at north always look forward to the new movie of the Mass Maharaja but due to lack of promotional activities and the lack of buzz the movie saw less attraction and attention.

Ravi Teja being a Massy Hero should come up with some great promotional activities in the north because there are people who want to see his movies but many of them do not know about upcoming movies of the actor.

What you think is it because of the lack of promotion that his movies are not getting that great response in the north or it is something else, do let us know in the comment section below.

