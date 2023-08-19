Must Read! Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel, “I don’t pay attention to the trolls”

MUMBAI: Social media helps celebs to connect with their fans, but there are a few negative elements of social media and one of them is trolling. Actors have to face a lot of social media trolling, and recently Ameesha Patel spoke about it.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Ameesha Patel opened up about social media and said, “I view social media as a wheel to connect with my lovely fans. I don’t pay attention to the trolls because you can’t please everybody, and the fact that people are trolling you; question to them is that if you hate me so much why are you taking out time and energy to follow me, and then to comment on me. This means you actually don’t hate me that much, you are just getting a kick out of it.”

“My Instagram and my Twitter are very real. I don’t have only photo session pictures that I post; I post every moment of my life whether it’s birthday, celebrations, festivals, my work, my film news, my photo sessions, updates, things about my family and friends, I do it all. My social media is not handled by anyone; it is handled only by me. I like to keep things very real, connect with my fans, and let them into my world a little bit which they would not get to know except me on screen,” the actress added.

Ameesha is currently enjoying the super success of Gadar 2. The movie in just eight days has collected Rs. 305 crore.

