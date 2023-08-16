Must Read! With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 getting a great response, now all eyes on these upcoming sequels

MUMBAI: Last year, when mostly all the films were becoming flops at the box office, there were two sequels that left a strong mark, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Now this year also, franchise movies have grabbed the attention of the audiences.

While 1920 Horrors of the Heart did well at the box office, Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm and even OMG 2 has received a very good response.

This year, in the coming months, we will get to watch many more franchise movies. Check out the list below...

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana needs a hit, and it might happen with Dream Girl 2. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention, and as it’s a sequel, one can expect it to do well at the box office. However, let’s wait and watch. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

Yaariyan 2

2014 release Yaariyan received negative reviews, but still the movie became a hit at the box office. Now, the makers are coming up with a sequel to the film titled Yaariyan 2 which stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. The movie, which is a remake of Bangalore Days, is slated to hit the big screens on 20th October 2023.

Tiger 3

One of the most awaited sequels is Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on Diwali this year, and we can expect fireworks at the box office.

Khichdi 2

One more sequel that will surely grab everyone’s attention is Khichdi 2. This one too is slated to hit the big screens during Diwali, so audiences will have two options to watch during the festival.

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh was slated to release in September. But, because of Jawan, the movie has been pushed to 1st December 2023.

