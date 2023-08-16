Must Read! With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 getting a great response, now all eyes on these upcoming sequels

Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm and even OMG 2 has received a very good response. Now, this year, in the coming months also, we will get to watch many more franchise movies. Check out the list below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Tiger 3

MUMBAI:  Last year, when mostly all the films were becoming flops at the box office, there were two sequels that left a strong mark, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Now this year also, franchise movies have grabbed the attention of the audiences.

While 1920 Horrors of the Heart did well at the box office, Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm and even OMG 2 has received a very good response.  

This year, in the coming months, we will get to watch many more franchise movies. Check out the list below...

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana needs a hit, and it might happen with Dream Girl 2. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention, and as it’s a sequel, one can expect it to do well at the box office. However, let’s wait and watch. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2

Yaariyan 2

2014 release Yaariyan received negative reviews, but still the movie became a hit at the box office. Now, the makers are coming up with a sequel to the film titled Yaariyan 2 which stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. The movie, which is a remake of Bangalore Days, is slated to hit the big screens on 20th October 2023.

Tiger 3

One of the most awaited sequels is Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on Diwali this year, and we can expect fireworks at the box office.

Khichdi 2

One more sequel that will surely grab everyone’s attention is Khichdi 2. This one too is slated to hit the big screens during Diwali, so audiences will have two options to watch during the festival.

Also Read: Hilarious! Khichdi 2 to release on THIS date; the announcement video will make you laugh out loud

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh was slated to release in September. But, because of Jawan, the movie has been pushed to 1st December 2023.

Which sequel are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

Gadar 2 OMG 2 Dream Girl 2 Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 KHICHDI 2 Fukrey 3 1920 Horrors of the Heart Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! Drunk Salman Khan shouted and warned Katrina Kaif to not date Ranbir Kapoor, reports reveal
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a past, a past which was certainly never accepted in front of the world, but a...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta accidentally recalls her memory
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Must Read! With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 getting a great response, now all eyes on these upcoming sequels
MUMBAI:  Last year, when mostly all the films were becoming flops at the box office, there were two sequels that left a...
Kumkum Bhagya: High drama! Ranbir-Mihika’s wedding breaks, Rhea marks her entry
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
KYA BAAT HAI! 11 popular actresses whom Shakti Arora romanced on-screen before Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:  Shakti Arora is once again back with his stellar performance as Ishaan Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama...
MUST READ! Shivangi Joshi definitely shares a love for Printed outfits, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Throwback! Drunk Salman Khan shouted and warned Katrina Kaif to not date Ranbir Kapoor, reports reveal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
Throwback! Drunk Salman Khan shouted and warned Katrina Kaif to not date Ranbir Kapoor, reports reveal
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'
Amrish Puri
Interesting! THIS legendary villain never won a Filmfare Best Negative Role Award despite blockbuster movies and numerous nominations
Suniel Shetty
What! When Suniel Shetty spoke about the volatile relationship he has with Akshay Kumar’s secretary, “There was a little bit of tension…”
Dharmendra
Really! When Hema Malini revealed about her relationship with Dharmendra, “We are fighting all the time”
Saif Ali Khan
What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”