Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer shows a drop, but still collects in double digits

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 has been doing very well at the box office. The movie is showing a drop in the second week, but still it is collecting in double digit.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 13:16
movie_image: 
Gadar

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 has been doing very well at the box office. The movie had a fantastic second weekend, but it did show a huge drop on its second Monday, and now, it has been showing a drop further.

However, the positive part about this drop is that it is still collecting in double digits. On its day 13, the movie collected Rs. 10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 410.70 crore. The movie is already a blockbuster and now, everyone is just waiting to see how far it will go.

Also Read: WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon

Gadar 2’s competition is with Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had collected Rs. 543.05 crore. It all depends on how Gadar 2 will perform at the ticket windows in its third weekend. If the jump during the third weekend is huge, then we can expect to reach the Pathaan’s collection. However, let’s wait and watch if Sunny Deol will be able to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has been getting a good response, but on the lower side. The movie has reportedly collected around Rs. 126 crore till now. It’s a HIT!

Tomorrow, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is slated to release. While OMG 2 might get affected due to the new release, it will be interesting to see whether Gadar 2 will be affected by it or not.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on box office pressure for Dream Girl 2, “Despite of being between two big films like Gadar 2 and Jawan...”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

