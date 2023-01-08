Must Read! Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and many more Hindi films that are all set to release in August

MUMBAI: July ended with a bang as Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did well during its first weekend. Now, August has started and while earlier, only a few films were slated to release in theatres this month, now a few more have been added to the list. Hence, the audience are going to have a very entertaining time at theatres this month.

Check out the list of Hindi films releasing in August...

Gadar 2



After 22 years, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be coming on big screens as Tara and Sakina in Gadar 2. The film’s trailer and songs have created a good pre-release, so it is expected to take a have start at the box office.

OMG 2

The trailer of OMG 2 is not yet released, and there are reports that the film has been postponed. But, there’s no official announcement about it. So, for now, the Akshay Kumar starrer is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

Akelli



Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to come on big screens on 18th August 2023 with her movie titled Akelli. The film’s teaser has grabbed everyone’s attention and it will be interesting to see if Nushrratt will be able to get the audiences to the theatres or not.

Ghoomer



Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be back on the big screens after five years with the film Ghoomer. The movie also stars Saiyami Kher and recently, the first look of the film was unveiled, which left everyone surprised.

Dream Girl 2



Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor who needs a hit, and it is expected that with Dream Girl 2, he will bounce back. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023, and the trailer of the film will be out today.

