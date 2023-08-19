Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 crore club, Akshay Kumar’s film is steady, Abhishek Bachchan starrer takes a low start

MUMBAI: The Gadar 2 storm is not going to stop at the box office anytime soon. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, and even on its second Friday, the movie did a fantastic business.

The film on its eighth day collected Rs. 20.50 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 305.13 crore. After having a look at the second Friday collection, one can expect that the movie will once again show a jump on Saturday and Sunday, and by the end of its second weekend the film will collect around Rs. 350 crore, and if it stays stable, we can expect it to enter the 400 crore club by the end of second week.

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam is steady at the box office. As per early estimates, the movie on its second Friday collected Rs. 5.60 crore, taking the total to Rs. 90.65 crore. By the end of this weekend, it will enter the 100 crore club. Finally, a hit for Akshay Kumar!

The new release Ghoomer is surely a very good film, but clearly the release timing is wrong. The Abhishek Bachchan starrer has taken a very low opening amid the storm of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. As per early estimates, the movie has failed to take an opening of even Rs. 1 crore; it has just collected Rs. 85 lakh on day one.

The reviews and the word of mouth are positive, so we can expect Ghoomer to show a jump. But, still at least a decent opening was required.

