Must Read! Before Gadar 2 releases, here’s a look at the box office collection of Sunny Deol’s last 5 films

Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023. So, before the movie hits the big screens, here’s a look at the box office collection of Sunny Deol’s last five films...
MUMBAI: In the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, Sunny Deol was a big star. He starred in many hit films and impressed one and all with his performances. However, in the past few years, Sunny has not been a part of a movie that would have left a mark at the box office. But now, everyone is expecting his grand comeback with Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023. So, before the movie hits the big screens, here’s a look at the box office collection of Deol’s last five films...

Chup: Revenge of The Artist

R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of The Artist starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt received critical acclaim. But, it was a box office failure. The movie, which was made on a budget of Rs. 10 crore, just collected Rs. 9.75 crore.

Blank

Blank, which was released in 2019, was a disaster at the box office. The movie had collected Rs. 5.15 crore.

Bhaiaji Superhit

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Bhaiaji Superhit was a delayed film. The movie was released without any buzz and it collected Rs. 6.25 crore.

Mohalla Assi

Just like Bhaiaji Superhit, Deol’s Mohalla Assi was also a delayed release. The film collected Rs. 1.64 crore at the box office and it was a disaster.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

While Yamla Pagla Deewana part 1 and 2 did well at the box office, the third instalment of the movie was a flop. It surprisingly just collected Rs. 9.60 crore at the ticket windows.

So, clearly, Gadar 2 is an important film for Sunny Deol as his last five films were flop at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

