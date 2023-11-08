Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Here’s a look at the previous box office clashes of 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 are all set to hit the big screens today. So, before we come to know which film wins the box office race, let’s look at the previous box office clashes that took place this year...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 06:30
movie_image: 
Gadar 2

MUMBAI:  Till now, we haven’t seen a huge box office clash this year. There have been no two biggies releasing on the same day. But now, that’s going to happen today. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 are all set to hit the big screens today.

OMG 2 and Gadar 2, both are biggies with stars in the lead roles. So, before we come to know which film wins the box office race, let’s look at the previous box office clashes that took place this year...

Kuttey – Lakadbaggha

The year started with a clash between Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey and Anushman Jha and Ridhi Dogra starrer Lakadbaggha. Both the films didn’t do a great business at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Utkarsh Sharma on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash, “They both have different audiences”

Pathaan – Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Do we need to tell you who won the box office clash? Pathaan and Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh clashed at the box office during the same weekend. While the former became a blockbuster, the latter was a flop.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway – Zwigato

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, both the films were released on the same day. But, Rani’s film took the lead and did well at the box office, while Kapil’s movie failed to get the audiences to theatres.

Afwaah – The Kerala Story

Afwaah and The Kerala Story, both the movies were released in theatres without much promotions. But, the latter became a blockbuster, and the former was a disaster.

Now, let’s wait and watch which movie will take the lead at the box office today, Gadar 2 or OMG 2.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I have a cut-out picture with a hand pump, I will share it with Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” - Yami Gautam on facing clash with movie Gadar 2

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 

Gadar 2 OMG 2 Kuttey Lakadbaggha Pathaan GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Zwigato Afwaah The Kerala Story Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Wow!Amrita and Riya stand in support of Sanjot’s business
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! RRKPK actress Kshitee Jog says, “It was never about the length of the role, but it was about the importance of the character in the whole film”
MUMBAI:  Kshitee Jog is a very popular face in the TV industry and in Marathi cinema. She is nowadays busy garnering...
Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Here’s a look at the previous box office clashes of 2023
MUMBAI:  Till now, we haven’t seen a huge box office clash this year. There have been no two biggies releasing on the...
Dhruv Tara: Betrayal! Dhruv finally sees Senapati’s real face
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Major Revelation! Aradhana’s new journey starts to meet her real mother
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Jahaan to expose Maheep and all her cruel actions!
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Recent Stories
Kshitee Jog
Exclusive! RRKPK actress Kshitee Jog says, “It was never about the length of the role, but it was about the importance of the character in the whole film”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kshitee Jog
Exclusive! RRKPK actress Kshitee Jog says, “It was never about the length of the role, but it was about the importance of the character in the whole film”
Simrat Kaur
Exclusive! Simrat Kaur says, “When I gave my auditions I had no idea that it was for Gadar 2”
Pankaj Tripathi
OMG 2 movie review: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautan shine in this film that gives a strong message; Akshay Kumar supports well
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Disha Patani
Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out
Priyanka
Finally! Reema Kagti puts rumours to rest, confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as the leads