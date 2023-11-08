Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Here’s a look at the previous box office clashes of 2023

MUMBAI: Till now, we haven’t seen a huge box office clash this year. There have been no two biggies releasing on the same day. But now, that’s going to happen today. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 are all set to hit the big screens today.

OMG 2 and Gadar 2, both are biggies with stars in the lead roles. So, before we come to know which film wins the box office race, let’s look at the previous box office clashes that took place this year...

Kuttey – Lakadbaggha

The year started with a clash between Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey and Anushman Jha and Ridhi Dogra starrer Lakadbaggha. Both the films didn’t do a great business at the box office.

Pathaan – Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Do we need to tell you who won the box office clash? Pathaan and Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh clashed at the box office during the same weekend. While the former became a blockbuster, the latter was a flop.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway – Zwigato

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, both the films were released on the same day. But, Rani’s film took the lead and did well at the box office, while Kapil’s movie failed to get the audiences to theatres.

Afwaah – The Kerala Story

Afwaah and The Kerala Story, both the movies were released in theatres without much promotions. But, the latter became a blockbuster, and the former was a disaster.

Now, let’s wait and watch which movie will take the lead at the box office today, Gadar 2 or OMG 2.

