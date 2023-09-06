Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Animal; which movie audience is excited for? View Poll Results

MUMBAI: On 11th August 2023, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal are slated to hit the big screens. It was going to be a clash between two biggies at the box office. However, this morning, it was announced that Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will also release on 11th August 2023. So now, it is going to be a three-way clash at the box office.

While two films stars the stars of the 90s and they are coming with the sequels of their respective hit movies, the third film stars a young star who has been having a good run at the box office.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram, and asked its viewers which film they will watch first. Well, the poll results are out and the winner is OMG 2.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer has received 42% of votes. Gadar 2 is at the second spot and there’s not much difference between them as the Sunny Deol starrer has got 38% of votes. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has received 20% of votes. Check out the results below...

We must say that more than Ranbir Kapoor, the audience seems to be excited to watch the 90s stars, Akshay Kumar and Gadar 2. While there are reports that Animal might get postponed, there’s no official announcement about it.

