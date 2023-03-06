Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films that were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office

MUMBAI :Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is all set to release on 11th August this year. The film’s first instalment was released in 2001, and now, the second part is coming to theatres after 22 years.

Well, the makers have decided to re-release the film in theatres and it will hit the big screens on 9th June 2023. But, before Gadar re-releases, here’s a look at the Hindi classic films that were re-released, and how well they performed at the box office...

Mughal-E-Azam

One of the best films ever made in Indian cinemas is Mughal-E-Azam. The film starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala was re-released in colour in 2004, and according to reports, it had collected Rs. 27 crore and it ran for 25 weeks in theatres.


Naya Daur


Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala starrer Naya Daur was also re-released in colour. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Sholay


Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay was re-released in 2014. The movie was converted into 3D and it had collected Rs. 11.39 crore when it was re-released.

Jab We Met


Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met was released earlier this year during the Valentine ‘s Day week. It was a very limited release and reportedly it still collected Rs. 1.50 crore at the box office.

Now, let’s wait and watch how much Gadar will collect at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

