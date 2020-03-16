Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary

Fans takes social media as they remembering the late actor Irrfan Khan on the 2nd death anniversary of the actor, check out the post shared by the fans all across the social media
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan was no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, it was 29th April 2020, when we lost this talent, and there was a wave of shock all over, the fans all over were expressing their sadness and mourning the loss of great talent. No doubt Bollywood had lost one of the finest gems.

Today marks the 2nd death anniversary of the actor Irrfan Khan and on this occasion the netizens have expressed their views and they are remembering the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Check out some of the post coming from the side of the fans as they remember late actor Irrfan Khan

 

No doubt it is not only the loss of one of the finest gems of Bollywood industry but also a great human being. Bollywood does miss Irrfan Khan, one of the versatile actors of all time.

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 28 April 2020, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection, the actor died on the next on 29th April 2020.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Irrfan Khan Maqbool Piku Life of Pie REMEMBERING IRRFAN KHAN Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Latest Video