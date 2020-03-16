Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan was no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, it was 29th April 2020, when we lost this talent, and there was a wave of shock all over, the fans all over were expressing their sadness and mourning the loss of great talent. No doubt Bollywood had lost one of the finest gems.

Today marks the 2nd death anniversary of the actor Irrfan Khan and on this occasion the netizens have expressed their views and they are remembering the late actor Irrfan Khan.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan opines about Nepotism)

Check out some of the post coming from the side of the fans as they remember late actor Irrfan Khan

Remembering IRRFAN Khan on the anniversary of his passing.



(7 Jan 1967 - 29 Apr 2020) pic.twitter.com/1kuIoKgmRn — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 29, 2022

Remembering IRRFAN Khan on the anniversary of his passing.



(7 Jan 1967 - 29 Apr 2020) pic.twitter.com/1kuIoKgmRn — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 29, 2022

2 years ago on this day, we lost a great human being , an actor par excellence. Not only Indian cinema but world cinema will miss him. You'll live forever by the kind of work you've done. RIP Irrfan pic.twitter.com/hfvhYrWK2u (@ps26_11) April 29, 2022

Remembering Irrfan Khan Sir On His Death Anniversary br>

Irrfan Khan (1967-2020)

There'll Never Be Another Irrfan Khan, Never Ever!! pic.twitter.com/EdmWfeJ76x — (@PalSaumi18) April 29, 2022

Irrfan Khan and his self-aware humour that had him pull off films like Thank You, The Killer: ‘Just have fun’ https://t.co/rPshQ4dyPH — Desi Fashion- Chic (@DesiChicFashion) April 29, 2022

Irrfan Khan was an actor, not a showman. That made him the hero Bollywood & Hollywood needed



On actor's death anniversary, read #ThePrintProfile by @LaeeqHumra

https://t.co/nH1CfSUmNH — ThePrintIndia (@ThePrintIndia) April 29, 2022

The madness & the magic.



Remembering Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/JN5hyDW0NR — Lucy In The Sky (@lucy_sky02) April 28, 2022

Lost a gem of a person this day. #Irrfan pic.twitter.com/VqgxGRGIzM — Pooja Chauhan (@chauhanpooja19) April 29, 2022

Your smile , your expressions and most importantly your eyes , to be honest I'm short of words to describe these attributes of yours. Meeting you for once was in my bucket list ...

Love you Irrfan Sahab#irrfankhan #Irrfan pic.twitter.com/hnpM1lMk7n — Aman (@amanwhyy) April 29, 2022

No doubt it is not only the loss of one of the finest gems of Bollywood industry but also a great human being. Bollywood does miss Irrfan Khan, one of the versatile actors of all time.

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 28 April 2020, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection, the actor died on the next on 29th April 2020.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Dhamaka! Filmmaker Anees Bazmee confirms ‘No Entry’ sequel with the trio – Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor)