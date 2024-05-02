Must Read! Giorgia Andriani breaks silence on ex Arbaaz Khan’s marriage to Sshura Khan “the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there”

The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor is now happily married to makeup artist Sshura Khan.
Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI : Arbaaz Khan is a well-known name in the film industry. He was initially married to Malaika Arora, and then made headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor is happily married to makeup artist Sshura Khan.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Manu Punjabi to be seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

Giorgia has now broken her silence on his second marriage to Sshura saying, “Arbaaz Khan is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you’re personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life.”

Clearing the air of her dating another ‘actor’, she clarified, “Recently, there were reports that I am dating a certain actor. But these are just rumours. Even though it is spreading like wildfire on the internet, I would like to say there is no truth to it!’

Speaking of their break-up earlier, Giorgia had said, “At this point, we are very good friends, we will always be very good friends. At that time we were more than friends. We have always been very close, always had a lot of fun together. I guess that was also one of the reasons why it was hard to become from friends to friends friends...I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us had the courage to admit that.”

Also Read- “Dono Maa Bete new year mana ke aagaye” - netizens troll Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they return from their celebration

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

Credit-HindustanTimes

